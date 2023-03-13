Ingram (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Ingram has missed the last two games due to his sprained right ankle, but he'll be in the mix to return to action against the Lakers. If he's sidelined once again, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes and Dyson Daniels are candidates to maintain increased playing time.
