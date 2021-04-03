Ingram (toe) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rockets.
Ingram has missed two consecutive games due to a toe injury. Zion Williamson (thumb) and Lonzo Ball (hip) are also questionable, so the Pelicans could once again be very shorthanded Sunday. More information should arrive closer to tipoff.
