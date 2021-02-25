Ingram scored 27 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.
Ingram reached at least 25 points for the third consecutive game and continued to shoot efficiently from all areas of the floor. He has been strong from the free-throw line all season, shooting a career-best 88.1 percent across 31 contests. Ingram also chipped in across the box score, reaching eight assists for the first time since Jan. 27 and topping six rebounds for the first time in his last eight games.
