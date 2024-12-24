Ingram (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reports.
According to the Pelicans, Ingram remains in the early stages of his rehab, and there's no reported timetable just yet. With the Pelicans sitting at 5-25 on the season and with Ingram rumored to be on the trade block, don't expect the franchise to rush him back.
