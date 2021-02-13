Ingram delivered 30 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Friday's loss against the Mavericks.
Ingram pushed his scoring streak of games with 20 or more points to seven contests, and he has reached the 30-point plateau six times already this season -- he accomplished that feat 11 times last season but is on track to surpass that in 2020-21. Ingram is averaging 24.7 points per game over his last seven appearances and should remain one of New Orleans' go-to players on offense alongside Zion Williamson.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores efficiently in win•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Logs double-double with four blocks•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Drops 30 in victory•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Produces 23 points Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores team-high 20 points•