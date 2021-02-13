Ingram delivered 30 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Friday's loss against the Mavericks.

Ingram pushed his scoring streak of games with 20 or more points to seven contests, and he has reached the 30-point plateau six times already this season -- he accomplished that feat 11 times last season but is on track to surpass that in 2020-21. Ingram is averaging 24.7 points per game over his last seven appearances and should remain one of New Orleans' go-to players on offense alongside Zion Williamson.