Ingram and the Pelicans agreed Tuesday on a five-year, $158 million contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ingram was a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Pelicans had every intention of matching any offer sheet that may have been presented to the 23-year-old. After passing on an extension offer from the Pelicans shortly after being traded from the Lakers last July, Ingram was able to cash in on a more lucrative long-term deal this offseason following his breakthrough All-Star season in 2019-20. Ingram posted career-high averages in points (23.8 per game), rebounds (6.1), assists (4.2), three-pointers (2.4) and steals (1.0), while hitting 85.1 percent of his free-throw attempts, a 17-point rise from 2018-19.