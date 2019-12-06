Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Receiving stitches
Ingram is receiving stitches around his eye and is questionable to return Thursday, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Ingram suffered a laceration near his eye when an opposing player fell on his head during the second half of Thursday's contest. The cut reportedly required stitches. The Duke product is considered questionable to return.
