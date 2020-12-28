Ingram had 28 points (9-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block in Sunday's win over the Spurs.

Ingram's performance Sunday marked his first double-double since March 8 last season. He achieved such with additional rebounds, six of them which came in the first quarter. Ingram was inefficient with his shooting, but the 23-year-old can be forgiven if he can continue to average over 20 points while playing with Zion Williamson.