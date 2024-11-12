Ingram accumulated 24 points (10-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 107-105 loss to Brooklyn.

With the Pelicans missing so many key players, Ingram will have more playmaking responsibilities going forward. He made the most of them Monday, recording a season-high mark of nine assists. He's off to a strong start in November, averaging 23.3 points, 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers in his last six games.