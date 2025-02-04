Ingram (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets.
Ingram will miss his 27th straight contest Wednesday while dealing with a sprained left ankle. Considering the star forward has yet to be cleared for contact and remains without a concrete timetable for a return to game action, Ingram can be viewed as week-to-week.
