Ingram (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Ingram will miss his 15th straight game with a left ankle sprain, and there's no telling when he might return as he has yet to be re-evaluated. Herb Jones is also out for this game against Philadelphia, so New Orleans may have to rely on Brandon Boston to shoulder the load.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out indefinitely with ankle sprain•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't return Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Taken to locker room Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Game-high 29 points in return•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Will have minutes restriction•