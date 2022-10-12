Ingram (toe) will not take the floor Wednesday against the Heat, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Willie Green feels optimistic that Ingram will rejoin the action for Friday's preseason finale, giving the starting lineup a game together before the regular season fires up. Ingram hasn't appeared in a preseason contest yet but has little left to prove to the staff after posting 22.7 points, 5.8 boards and 5.6 assists over 34.0 minutes per game last season.