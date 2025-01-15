Ingram (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Ingram hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against Utah, but barring a return to practice or a positive update from the team, the veteran forward can be considered doubtful for that contest.
