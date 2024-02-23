Ingram (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

Ingram will miss a second straight game due to an illness, and his next chance to return will come Sunday versus Chicago. In his absence Thursday, Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy all stepped up during a blowout win over Houston, while Jordan Hawkins was involved in the rotation again after not playing in the final two games before the All-Star break.