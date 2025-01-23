Ingram (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies and has not been cleared for contact drills yet, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Ingram hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to a sprained left ankle. Until Ingram is able to fully practice or New Orleans offers a more concrete timetable for the star forward's return, he can be considered week-to-week.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sidelined yet again•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Not playing Tuesday vs. Chicago•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Another absence coming•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday•