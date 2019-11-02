Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Return doubtful due to head injury

Ingram suffered a head injury and is doubtful to return for the second half of Saturday's game against the Thunder.

The severity of the injury isn't clear, and it's possible we learn more after the game. If Ingram is sidelined for a period of time, Nicolo Melli, Kenrich Williams, Josh Hart and JJ Redick are all candidates to see extra run.

