Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Return doubtful due to head injury
Ingram suffered a head injury and is doubtful to return for the second half of Saturday's game against the Thunder.
The severity of the injury isn't clear, and it's possible we learn more after the game. If Ingram is sidelined for a period of time, Nicolo Melli, Kenrich Williams, Josh Hart and JJ Redick are all candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Heads to locker room•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 25 in victory•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Another gem in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 35 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 25 points in loss to Dallas•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 22 points in season opener•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.