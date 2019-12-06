Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Returns to game
Ingram (eye) returned to Thursday's contest, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
After receiving stitches near his eye after a fall, Ingram has returned to the court.
