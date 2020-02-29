Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Rhythm returning

Ingram amassed 29 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 116-104 victory over the Cavaliers.

Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring as they continue to push for a playoff spot. They now sit only two wins behind the faltering Memphis Grizzlies and the improved play of Ingram has certainly been a key factor to their success. After a hot start to the season, his production wained a little when Zion Williamson made his return to the lineup. However, in more recent times, he appears to have adjusted to having Williamson on the floor and both are putting up excellent numbers. Ingram should continue to put up third-round value moving forward, making him one arguably the most-improved player this season.