Ingram (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Ingram didn't practice Wednesday due to his illness and will be unavailable Thursday as the Pelicans resume play. Coach Willie Green also said before Thursday's matchup that he isn't sure whether Ingram will be able to play Friday against Miami. Jordan Hawkins, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall are candidates to see increased run in Ingram's absence.