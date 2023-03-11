Ingram (foot) will not play Saturday against the Thunder, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Coach Willie Green said Ingram is day-to-day and could return as soon as Sunday against the Blazers. Josh Richardson, Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels could have more opportunities Saturday.
