Ingram (toe) won't play in Sunday's exhibition game against the Spurs, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram has yet to play in the preseason due to soreness in his left fifth toe. Following Sunday's game, Ingram will have one more opportunity to play during the preseason before the Pelicans open the regular season against the Nets on Oct. 19.
