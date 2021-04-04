Ingram (toe) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
A sore toe will keep Ingram out of a third straight game, and the Pels will also be without both Zion Williamson (thumb) and Josh Hart (thumb). Ingram should be considered day-to-day as Tuesday's game at Atlanta approaches.
