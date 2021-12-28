Ingram (Achilles) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.

He was listed as doubtful earlier in the day, so it's no surprise that Ingram will be held out after he departed Sunday's game against the Thunder with soreness in his left Achilles. The good news, however, is coach Willie Green told the media pregame that "it looks promising that [Ingram] can be back soon." The Pelicans are off Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before taking on the Bucks in Milwaukee on Saturday night.