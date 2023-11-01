Ingram (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Ingram will miss a second straight game due to a knee injury. He reportedly has no structural issues with the knee, so fantasy managers can be optimistic about Ingram's return timeline. However, Wednesday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, so Ingram should be, at best, considered questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit. Jordan Hawkins should draw another start in Ingram's stead.