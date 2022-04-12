Ingram (hamstring) said he'll play in Wednesday's play-in game against the Spurs, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram went through a full practice Tuesday, but Pelicans head coach Willie Green said the team would wait to see how he responds to the scrimmage before determining his availability. However, based on his comments, New Orleans' star forward seems confident he'll be available for the matchup. The Pelicans haven't released their official injury report yet, so DFS players should still proceed with caution until he's officially ruled available.