Ingram closed Monday's 138-100 win over Toronto with 41 points (16-21 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and one block over 30 minutes.

Though he saw his fewest minutes since Jan. 27, Ingram didn't need a full workload to turn in what was one of his finer fantasy outings of the season. He was rising and firing over defenders all game, headlined by making five consecutive three-pointers to end the third quarter. It was a signature performance from the 26-year-old, who is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 boards, 5.2 assists, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 0.6 steals in 33.2 minutes over his last five outings.