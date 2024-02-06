Ingram closed Monday's 138-100 win over Toronto with 41 points (16-21 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one block over 30 minutes.

Ingram was rising and firing over defenders all game, headlined by making five consecutive threes to end the third quarter. Scottie Barnes was the only player with enough size and quickness to defend Ingram, but Ingram routinely burnt Barnes by pulling up from three and gaining advantages in the pick-and-roll. It was a signature performance from the 26-year-old, and a reminder of his status among the top microwave scorers in the league.