Ingram registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 99-68 win over the Nets.

Ingram was having a career year when play got suspended in March and if this scrimmage is of any indication, he is going to pick things up right where he left them off. The small forward is expected to carry a sizable role in the Pelicans offense, as New Orleans will compete for the eighth seed in the Western Conference once play resumes.