Ingram closed with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and five rebounds over 23 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 loss to the Lakers.

Ingram didn't look particularly rusty, as he made six of nine shots from the field in Sunday's loss, but with the way the game unfolded, and considering this was Ingram's first appearance since March 21, the Pelicans opted to handle his minutes in a more conservative way. If he doesn't suffer any setbacks between Monday and early Tuesday, then Ingram should be ready to handle a prominent workload, perhaps as the Pelicans' second option on offense behind Zion Williamson, in the Play-In matchup against the Lakers on Tuesday.