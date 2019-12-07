Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 14 in blowout loss

Ingram put up 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

It's no secret that Ingram has significantly surpassed expectations this season, putting up career-highs in virtually every counting stat, and vastly improving his free-throw percentage, but it hasn't translated to wins as the Pelicans have now pushed their losing streak to eight straight games. Taking a huge leap from being irrelevant in most leagues last season to being a top 20 player this season, the only speed bump in sight for Ingram at this point is the return of Zion Williamson. While Williamson is still without a timetable, his imminent return will likely force a line of massive shakeups for the team, starting with Ingram sliding to the small forward spot more often. Regardless, the 22-year old has been the engine behind this Pelicans offense throughout a majority of this season. Along with Jrue Holiday, Ingram's playing time should be as safe as anyone's on the team.