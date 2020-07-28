Ingram (face) managed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Monday's 124-103 scrimmage win over the Bucks.

Ingram returned to the rotation after missing Saturday's scrimmage against the Nuggets following a minor dental procedure. He should be expected to give it a go during Thursday's game versus the Jazz. Moreover, Ingram is averaging an absurd 39.0 points to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks across 39.0 minutes through three matchups versus Utah this season.