Ingram posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 preseason loss to Orlando.
Ingram paced the Pelicans in scoring Tuesday, but he also committed four turnovers. The dynamic forward averaged 24.7 points and 5.8 assists per game last year -- both career highs, but his offensive usage may take a hit in 2023-24 if Zion Williamson can stay healthy.
