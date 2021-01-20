Ingram registered 17 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss at Utah.

Ingram has scored fewer than 20 points just three times all season long, but two of those games have come over his last five appearances. The fact that he's routinely scored 20 or more points should give fantasy managers a clear view of his upside, as he's one of the leading scorers in the Pelicans roster and should remain a must-start player across all formats. He is averaging 22.8 points per game in 2020-21.