Ingram had 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in Sunday's loss to San Antonio.

It was a relatively quiet afternoon for Ingram, who took just 14 shots in 33 minutes of action. The Most Improved Player candidate has remained a focal point of the Pelican's offense, but he's hit fewer than 50 percent of his shots in five of six seeding games.