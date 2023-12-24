Ingram recorded 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 loss to the Rockets.

Ingram has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last five appearances, but even in games where the star forward struggles from the field, he still does enough in other categories to remain relevant and productive in fantasy. Ingram is averaging 21.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game through 11 December appearances.