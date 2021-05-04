Ingram accumulated 19 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Monday's 123-108 loss to the Warriors.

The 23-year-old has been held under 20 points over his last two games, a span in which he's averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers. Before Monday's game, Ingram was averaging a career-high 24.0 points and 4.9 assists along with 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers through 59 games. The fifth-year forward will look to get back on track Tuesday at home against the Warriors.