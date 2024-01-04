Ingram provided 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Ingram took a backseat in scoring, considering CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson were dominant, but he still posted a fantasy stat line thanks to his contributions in other categories. The seven assists stood out, and Ingram is now averaging 5.5 assists per game for the third straight campaign. He's putting up 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.