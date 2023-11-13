Ingram chipped in 20 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 136-124 loss to the Mavericks.

Ingram continues to produce as one of New Orleans' main offensive weapons, and the numbers back him up, as he has now scored at least 20 points in four outings in a row. He's averaging 22.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game in five November contests.