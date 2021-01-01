Ingram logged 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes in Thursday's 113-80 win over the Thunder.

Ingram was having a productive game against Oklahoma City on Thursday, but he was issued a questionable Flagrant 2 late in the third quarter after going for a block on Isaiah Roby. As a result, he was ejected from the game. Despite his ejection, Ingram topped 20 points for the fourth time in the first five matchups of the season and led the team in scoring during the comfortable win.