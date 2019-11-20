Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 21 in Tuesday's victory
Ingram generated 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Trail Blazers.
Ingram returned to the lineup following a four-game absence due to knee soreness and looked fully healthy in this one. He attacked the rim, made plays on the defensive end and matched Jrue Holiday for the team high in minutes. Expect Ingram to remain in attack mode during Thursday's tilt versus the Suns.
