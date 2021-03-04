Ingram accumulated 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 loss to the Bulls.

Ingram's 25 minutes were the fewest he's seen all season. The Pelicans made a late push in the fourth quarter, scoring 45 points, but Ingram remained on the bench for much of it. Regardless, the performance marked the seventh straight game in which Ingram has scored at least 20 points. During this stretch, he's averaged 26.3 points on 49.0 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 35.6 minutes.