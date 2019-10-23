Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 22 points in season opener
Ingram produced 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 overtime loss to the Raptors.
Ingram led the team in points and field goal attempts while contributing across every statistical category. Especially with Zion Williamson (knee) out for at least the next six weeks, Ingram is a good bet to continue earning heavy minutes and hoisting no shortage of shots. While fantasy owners would appreciate a slight improvement in the efficiency department, it's hard to complain about such a well-rounded stat line.
