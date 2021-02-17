Ingram notched 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies.

Ingram committed six turnovers and looked sloppy with the ball at times, but he still posted his ninth straight contest with at least 20 points while delivering another accurate shooting performance. Ingram has been taking a backseat to Zion Williamson in terms of scoring of late, but Ingram is still averaging 24.6 points per game over his last nine appearances.