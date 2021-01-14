Ingram scored 22 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 111-106 loss against the Clippers.

Ingram had a rough day offensively and, while his scoring output might not suggest it, he struggled with his shot and took a secondary role due to Nickeil Alexander-Walker's career-best performance. Ingram didn't look as crisp as he has looked in past games but will have the chance to bounce back against the Lakers, his former team, this Friday. Ingram has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six appearances, so he is still in a good run of form, though.