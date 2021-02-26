Ingram had 23 points (11-25 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and four rebounds in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee.

While Ingram topped 20 points for the 13th time in his last 14 games, he had a horrendous night from beyond the arc, hitting just one of his 10 attempts. Over the last five games, Ingram is a combined 10-of-36 (27.8%) from three-point range.