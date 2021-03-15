Ingram finished with 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 26 minutes in a 135-115 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

Ingram and Zion Williamson combined to score 50 points on 20-for-28 shooting from the field, leading New Orleans to an impressive blowout over a talented Clippers squad. Ingram has been a solid all-around fantasy contributor this season with per-game averages of 23.7 points, 5.1 boards and 4.7 assists. He is also contributing 2.4 three-pointers per contest while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 88.4 percent from the charity stripe.