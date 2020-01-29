Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 24 in efficient fashion

Ingram put up 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Ingram was extraordinarily efficient offensively, canning all four of his attempts from beyond the arc while recording twice as many dimes as turnovers. He had struggled in the first three games with Zion Williamson in the lineup, but a matchup versus the lowly Cavaliers helped get Ingram back on track. The 22-year-old forward will look to build on this strong effort heading into Friday's matchup versus a Grizzlies team that's competing with the Pelicans for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.