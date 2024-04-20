Ingram amassed 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 105-98 Play-In Game win over the Kings.

Ingram was playing in only his third game since missing the final stretch of the regular season, and while he wasn't at his best, he stepped up when called upon duty in a game where New Orleans didn't have Zion Williamson (hamstring). Ingram finishes the 2023-24 season with averages of 20.7 points, 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game across 66 appearances between the regular season and the Play-In Tournament, making it the third straight campaign in which he averages at least 20 points, five assists and five rebounds per game.