Ingram amassed 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 105-98 Play-In win over the Kings.

Ingram was playing in only his third game since missing the final stretch of the regular season, and while he wasn't at his best, he stepped up when called upon duty in a game where New Orleans didn't have Zion Williamson (hamstring).