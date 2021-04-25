Ingram registered 24 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Spurs.

Ingram didn't shoot the ball particularly well in this one but still found a way to reach the 20-point plateau, something he's done in all but one of his last seven games. Firmly entrenched as New Orleans' second-best scoring option behind Zion Williamson, he's averaging 27.8 points per game during that eight-game stretch.